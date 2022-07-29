Stephens Inc. AR Sells 46 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $286.00 to $237.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.94.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $219.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.40. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

