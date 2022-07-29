StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of StepStone Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of STEP stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $145.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

