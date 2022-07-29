Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Steven Madden in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.89.

Steven Madden Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average is $38.55.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.75%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,593,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after acquiring an additional 746,096 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Steven Madden by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,096,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,942,000 after acquiring an additional 560,148 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $17,214,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.