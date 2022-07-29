Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at B. Riley

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHOO. Citigroup dropped their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.89.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.55. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $86,569.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 14,603 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 7,160.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 150,362 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 39,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Stories

