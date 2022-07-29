Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SGHT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sight Sciences from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sight Sciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.80.

NASDAQ SGHT opened at $9.67 on Monday. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $460.20 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 20.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 134.02%. The company had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 301,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. KCK LTD. bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,918,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sight Sciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Sight Sciences by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sight Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,592,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

