Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target to $56.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.00.

RCKT opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 15.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $975.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

