Stifel Nicolaus Raises Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Price Target to C$6.00

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

Shares of CFWFF stock remained flat at $3.76 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

