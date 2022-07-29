Stifel Nicolaus Raises Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Price Target to C$6.00

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Calfrac Well Services Price Performance
Shares of CFWFF stock remained flat at $3.76 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.
About Calfrac Well Services
