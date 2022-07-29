Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $67.58 and last traded at $67.36, with a volume of 1251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.85.

The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 23.13%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

SYBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $300,008.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,251.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $300,008.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,251.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,668 shares of company stock valued at $634,629. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

