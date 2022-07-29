StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

Shares of ENG stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.73.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a negative net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ENGlobal

ENGlobal Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENGlobal stock. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal Co. ( NASDAQ:ENG Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. First National Trust Co owned 0.06% of ENGlobal as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

See Also

