StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Trevena Price Performance

Shares of TRVN opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.08. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trevena by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 1st quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

