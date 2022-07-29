StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVNGet Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Trevena Price Performance

Shares of TRVN opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.08. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trevena by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 1st quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.