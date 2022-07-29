StockNews.com Downgrades Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ENV. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.00.
Envestnet Stock Performance
Shares of ENV stock opened at $57.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -205.42 and a beta of 1.16. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $85.99.
Insider Buying and Selling at Envestnet
In related news, CEO William Crager bought 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,472,703.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 34.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth $232,000.
Envestnet Company Profile
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
