StockNews.com Upgrades Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

NKTR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.17.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NKTR stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. The company had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $68,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,974.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,716.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 46,868 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 238,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 36,578 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,231,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 346.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 73,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 56,693 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

