StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

StorageVault Canada stock remained flat at $4.70 during trading hours on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

