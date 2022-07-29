StrongHands Masternode Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (SHMN)

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. In the last seven days, StrongHands Masternode has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. StrongHands Masternode has a total market capitalization of $39,221.20 and approximately $1.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands Masternode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003859 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00140597 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00008917 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000731 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- BitRewards (BIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About StrongHands Masternode
StrongHands Masternode is a coin. StrongHands Masternode’s total supply is 3,422,851 coins and its circulating supply is 4,016,031 coins. StrongHands Masternode’s official Twitter account is @shmnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands Masternode is https://reddit.com/r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands Masternode’s official website is www.stronghands.info/masternodes.
StrongHands Masternode Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Masternode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands Masternode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.