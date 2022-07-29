Suku (SUKU) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Suku (SUKU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Suku has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Suku coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0965 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges. Suku has a total market capitalization of $17.19 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Suku Coin Profile

Suku (SUKU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,196,747 coins. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem.

Suku Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

