Summit X LLC Has $342,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Summit X LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.9% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 33,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 307,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $187.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.05 and a 200 day moving average of $205.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Cowen cut their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile



Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

