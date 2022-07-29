Summit X LLC Purchases 550 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Summit X LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after purchasing an additional 933,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,650,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,121,000 after buying an additional 234,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,107,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,359,000 after buying an additional 204,029 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.27.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.59 and its 200 day moving average is $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

