Summit X LLC Raises Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 480.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 960.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 248.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

CarMax Stock Up 3.8 %

KMX opened at $97.98 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.37 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.04.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 in the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

