Suncor Energy (SU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. On average, analysts expect Suncor Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE SU opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.3623 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SU. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 20.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,075,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,146,000 after buying an additional 2,027,620 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 96.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,219,000 after buying an additional 3,080,290 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,458,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,526,000 after buying an additional 35,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

