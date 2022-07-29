Suncor Energy (SU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. On average, analysts expect Suncor Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE SU opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.35.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SU. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 20.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,075,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,146,000 after buying an additional 2,027,620 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 96.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,219,000 after buying an additional 3,080,290 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,458,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,526,000 after buying an additional 35,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
