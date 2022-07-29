Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 17,582 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 15,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $71.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Sunlands Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.91%.

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

