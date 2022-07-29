Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) were up 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.03 and last traded at $24.02. Approximately 253,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,744,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sunrun from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Sunrun Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $116,588.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,062 shares of company stock worth $6,662,928 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading

