Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Up 128.7% in July

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,378,500 shares, an increase of 128.7% from the June 30th total of 1,040,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,892.5 days.

Shares of SURVF stock remained flat at $1.16 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $1.34.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

