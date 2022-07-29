Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD trimmed its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 138,933 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,123 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,601,344 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 57,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,922 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SUPN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.29. 922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,012. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SUPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

