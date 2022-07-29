SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Lowered to $500.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $557.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $574.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $390.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $355.37 and a 52 week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,107,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,290,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

