SVB Leerink Increases Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $650.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at SVB Leerink from $630.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $597.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $233.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $544.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 87.0% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 2,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

