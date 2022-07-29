Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.14 and last traded at $19.14. Approximately 180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 319,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.77.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYM. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
