Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 836,209 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Synopsys worth $104,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $362.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.45. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $377.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

