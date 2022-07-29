Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives $53.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.15.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 957.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNV opened at $39.90 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

