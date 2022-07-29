Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS) Shares Up 2%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS – Get Rating) shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.71 and last traded at $40.71. 10,987 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 8,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.90.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.96.

