T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 119,236 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 0.4% of National Bank of Canada FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.08% of T-Mobile US worth $128,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after buying an additional 195,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after buying an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,269,000 after buying an additional 202,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,304,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $615,201,000 after buying an additional 502,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.39.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.07. 36,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,156,278. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.92. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $174.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.