T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.48. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

TMUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.39.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $141.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.92. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,708,912,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $717,426,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $504,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,016 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US



T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

