T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TMUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.39.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $141.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,319,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More

