T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Upgraded to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $167.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $153.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.39.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $141.70 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.75 and its 200 day moving average is $126.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $31,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.