T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives “Maintains” Rating from Morgan Stanley

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TROW. UBS Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $120.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.33.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.