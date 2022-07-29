Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.88. 25,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 56,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taoping in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Taoping alerts:

Taoping Trading Down 5.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Cloud-Based Technology, Blockchain Technology, and Traditional Information Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.