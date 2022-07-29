Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT stock opened at $159.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.44.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

