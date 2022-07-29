TE-FOOD (TONE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $180,180.00

TE-FOOD (TONE) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TE-FOOD has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $18.46 million and $180,180.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,095.09 or 0.99968698 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005039 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003940 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002122 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00128059 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00033057 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.
TE-FOOD Coin Profile
TE-FOOD (TONE) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 572,823,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD. TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com.
Buying and Selling TE-FOOD
