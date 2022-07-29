Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.14 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Teck Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $27.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.