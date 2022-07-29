Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Short Interest Update

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TCKRF stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $48.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.