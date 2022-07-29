Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Short Interest Update

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
TCKRF stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $48.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72.
About Teck Resources
