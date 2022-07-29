Teck Resources Ltd. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.88. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion.

Separately, Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

