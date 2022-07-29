Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New C$52.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TECK. TD Securities reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a maintains rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC raised Teck Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.83.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.33. 153,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,783,161. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $45.90.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.63%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Featured Articles

