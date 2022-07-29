Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at Barclays

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Teck Resources to C$63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.15.

Teck Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE TECK.B opened at C$35.11 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$24.84 and a 12 month high of C$57.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$44.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of C$18.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.61.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

