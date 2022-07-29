Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Up 243.8% in July

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 243.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Tecogen Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TGEN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,354. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.46. Tecogen has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.24.
About Tecogen
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tecogen (TGEN)
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
- Why Apple Shares May Have Room to Move Higher After Earnings
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.