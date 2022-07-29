Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Up 243.8% in July

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 243.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Tecogen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TGEN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,354. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.46. Tecogen has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.24.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+ and TecoPower, a cogeneration product that supplies electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; Tecofrost gas engine-driven refrigeration compressors; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under the Ultera brand name.

