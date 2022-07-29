Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $55.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $78.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $114.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 17.7 %

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $156.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,053 shares of company stock valued at $221,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 399.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 426.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

See Also

