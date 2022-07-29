Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $114.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $78.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teladoc Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.43.

TDOC stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $156.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,053 shares of company stock valued at $221,498 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

