Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Lowered to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $114.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.07.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 86,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,195,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.79. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,404,150,000 after acquiring an additional 544,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,238,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $954,875,000 after acquiring an additional 98,181 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,508 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,776 shares during the period. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $458,235,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.