Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Acquired by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VIV shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. FIX lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

