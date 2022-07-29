Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $169-171 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $171.22 million. Tenable also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.17-0.20 EPS.

Tenable Trading Down 0.5 %

TENB stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.10. The company had a trading volume of 24,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.05 and a beta of 1.52. Tenable has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.57 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

TENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.57.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $476,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,233,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $405,761.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,502.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $476,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,233,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,832 shares of company stock worth $4,674,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after purchasing an additional 595,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,302,000 after buying an additional 163,682 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,007,000 after buying an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,004,000 after buying an additional 39,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,292,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.