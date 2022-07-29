Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Lowered to $99.00 at Citigroup

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $110.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $65.47 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average of $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.40.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,310,000 after purchasing an additional 964,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,686,000 after buying an additional 929,756 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,466,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 176.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 843,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after purchasing an additional 538,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,034,000 after purchasing an additional 517,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.