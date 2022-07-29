Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-$1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.92 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.80-$7.00 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 3.2 %

THC stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.26.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Raymond James reissued a maintains rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.50.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

